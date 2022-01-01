Steak burgers in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve steak burgers
More about 109 Eli's Table - 129 Meeting St
109 Eli's Table - 129 Meeting St
129 Meeting Street, Charleston
|Eli's House Steak Burger
|$18.00
10oz patty, cheddar cheese, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions,
cherry wood smoked bacon on a potato roll with house sauce
More about Rancho Lewis
Rancho Lewis
1503 King Street, Charleston
|Green Chile Steak Burger
|$18.00
8oz steak burger covered with roasted hatch green chiles, American cheese, and our house secret sauce. Served with seasoned fries, red chile ketchup, lettuce, and pico de gallo.