Steak fajitas in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve steak fajitas

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(L) Steak Fajita$13.50
Ribeye Steak Fajitas$25.00
Ribeye steak cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$19.00
Steak and chicken cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Rancho Lewis

1503 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$34.00
Grilled over mesquite wood and served atop charred peppers and onions, Marrow Farm Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice, and an accompaniment of sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of house made corn or flour tortillas!
