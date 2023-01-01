Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve steak salad

Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely

1668 Old Towne Rd, Charleston

Butcher Block Steak Salad$15.95
Dry rubbed sliced sirloin, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Charleston

1011 King Street, Charleston

CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK$13.48
PIG OUT SALAD W/ STEAK$13.48
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Charleston
Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely

80 North Market St, Charleston

Butcher Block Steak Salad$15.95
Dry rubbed sliced sirloin, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely

