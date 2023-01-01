Steak salad in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve steak salad
Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
1668 Old Towne Rd, Charleston
|Butcher Block Steak Salad
|$15.95
Dry rubbed sliced sirloin, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Charleston
1011 King Street, Charleston
|CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK
|$13.48
|PIG OUT SALAD W/ STEAK
|$13.48