Steak sandwiches in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Crust Woodfired Pizza - Downtown Charleston image

 

Crust Woodfired Pizza - Downtown Charleston - 45 Romney St

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Braised Beef, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Carmalized Onions, Provolone, Dijon Mustard served with Beef Au Jus
More about Crust Woodfired Pizza - Downtown Charleston - 45 Romney St
Item pic

 

PHO-NOMENAL BOWL - 7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350

7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
V2.Chicken Steak-Sandwich$7.99
Mayonnaise.PorkPate.Cucumber.Cilantro.Onion.Green Onion.Carrot
More about PHO-NOMENAL BOWL - 7620 Rivers Ave Ste 350
Banner pic

 

Alcove Market

320 Broad Street Suite 155, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$16.00
Steak, Pickled Beets, Arugula, Gorgonzola Cheese, Chimichurri, on Carolina Gold Rice Bread
More about Alcove Market

