Sundaes in
Charleston
/
Charleston
/
Sundaes
Charleston restaurants that serve sundaes
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Rd, Charleston
Avg 4.3
(927 reviews)
Brownie Sundae
$7.00
Chocolate Fudge Brownie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, & Whipped Cream
More about Bohemian Bull
Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe
78 North Market St, Charleston
No reviews yet
Cookie Sundae
$11.40
More about Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe
