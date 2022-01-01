Tacos in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve tacos
More about El PinchoTaco
El PinchoTaco
616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston
|BIRRIA TACOS SPECIAL
|$14.00
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|2 Smoked Tacos
|$9.00
|3 Smoked Tacos
|$14.00
Pork, chicken, or brisket, coleslaw and pico de gallo
More about 60 Bull Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Taco Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
grilled chicken, sriracha aioli, green tomato pico, North Carolina sharp cheddar
|Taco Fried Flounder
|$6.00
East Coast wild-caught flounder, green tomato chutney, benne seed slaw
|Taco Fried Chicken
|$6.00
fried chicken, sriracha aioli, green tomato pico, North Carolina sharp cheddar
More about Kickin' Chicken
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Buff Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$10.99
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Kid Chicken Taco
|$2.75
|Kid Black Bean Taco
|$2.75
|Brisket Taco
|$6.00
Grilled Corn Esquites | Charred Poblanos |
Chimichurri | Carrot-Jalapeño Salsa
More about Dashi
FRENCH FRIES
Dashi
1262 Remount Road, North Charleston
|BREAKFAST TACOS (2)
|$11.00
Two Tacos - 6" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Potatoes, Scallion, Sriracha Hollandaise
|2 TACOS
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein
6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
|2 KIDS TACOS
|$9.00
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
More about Bodega Todo
Bodega Todo
218 President St., Charleston
|TACO BOX COMBO
|$15.00
|SHRIMP TACO
|$4.50
Fried Shrimp, Lime Aioli, Chipotle Salsa, Pickles, Cabbage, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
|CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS TACO
|$4.50
Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts, Salsa Macha (contains nuts), Apple, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
*This taco cannot be served with salsa on the side.
More about Wabi Sabi Food Truck
Wabi Sabi Food Truck
7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston
|Chili Garlic Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Local Shrimp seasoned with Chili Garlic, Traditional Southern Style Cole Slaw, Avacado Crema served on a Scallion Tortilla.
|Kalbi Short Rib Taco
|$9.00
Kalbi Beef Short Rib, Kimchi, Scallion Aioli, Micro Cilantro on Scallion Pancake Tortilla
More about Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston
|Taco
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ground Beef, Taco Seasoning, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa, Sour Cream, Crushed Nacho Doritos
More about La Nortena
FRENCH FRIES
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Queasabirria Taco (1)
|$6.50
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef taco. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé).
|Queasabirria Tacos (3)
|$18.00
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Served w/ consommé.
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
8” flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, purple cabbage, diced avocado, red diced onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
More about The Taco Vault
The Taco Vault
2005 Amberbrook Lane, Charleston
|Single Taco
|$6.00
|2 Standard Tacos No Side
|$10.00
|2 Premium Tacos + Side
|$14.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
GRILL
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Birria Tacos (3)
|$15.00
|2 TT Tacos
|$6.00
|Street Tacos (3)
|$8.00
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Kid Chicken Taco
|$2.50
|Smoked Chicken Taco
|$5.50
Guacamole | Chicken Cracklins | Salsa Roja | Mole (contains nuts) | Cilantro | Cotija
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$6.00
More about Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE
Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE
464 N Nassau St, Charleston
|Tacos
|$11.95
Three old fashioned style griddled corn tortillas, green chile beef or chicken tinga, lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Cantina Chicken Taco
|$4.99
Smoked Chicken, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, pico de gallo and cotija cheese.
|Kids Taco
|$4.00
Warm flour tortilla, choice of chicken or ground beef, cheese, and lettuce
|Cali-flower Taco
|$4.99
Roasted cauliflower, red pepper harissa, shredded lettuce and pepitas.
More about 120 Queology
120 Queology
6 North Market St, Charleston
|BBQ Pork Tacos w/ Side
|$12.99
|BBQ Chicken Tacos w/ Side
|$12.99
|BBQ Pork Tacos
|$8.99