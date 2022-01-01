Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve tacos

El PinchoTaco image

 

El PinchoTaco

616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BIRRIA TACOS SPECIAL$14.00
More about El PinchoTaco
Item pic

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Smoked Tacos$9.00
3 Smoked Tacos$14.00
Pork, chicken, or brisket, coleslaw and pico de gallo
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Grilled Chicken$6.00
grilled chicken, sriracha aioli, green tomato pico, North Carolina sharp cheddar
Taco Fried Flounder$6.00
East Coast wild-caught flounder, green tomato chutney, benne seed slaw
Taco Fried Chicken$6.00
fried chicken, sriracha aioli, green tomato pico, North Carolina sharp cheddar
More about 60 Bull Cafe
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buff Shrimp Tacos$10.99
Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.99
More about Kickin' Chicken
Pink Bellies image

 

Pink Bellies

595 king st ste 1, charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yuzu Taco Ice Cream$7.50
More about Pink Bellies
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Taco$2.75
Kid Black Bean Taco$2.75
Brisket Taco$6.00
Grilled Corn Esquites | Charred Poblanos |
Chimichurri | Carrot-Jalapeño Salsa
More about Home Team BBQ
2 TACOS image

FRENCH FRIES

Dashi

1262 Remount Road, North Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAKFAST TACOS (2)$11.00
Two Tacos - 6" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Potatoes, Scallion, Sriracha Hollandaise
2 TACOS$10.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein
6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
2 KIDS TACOS$9.00
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
More about Dashi
TACO BOX COMBO image

 

Bodega Todo

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
TACO BOX COMBO$15.00
SHRIMP TACO$4.50
Fried Shrimp, Lime Aioli, Chipotle Salsa, Pickles, Cabbage, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS TACO$4.50
Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts, Salsa Macha (contains nuts), Apple, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
*This taco cannot be served with salsa on the side.
More about Bodega Todo
Item pic

 

Wabi Sabi Food Truck

7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Garlic Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Local Shrimp seasoned with Chili Garlic, Traditional Southern Style Cole Slaw, Avacado Crema served on a Scallion Tortilla.
Kalbi Short Rib Taco$9.00
Kalbi Beef Short Rib, Kimchi, Scallion Aioli, Micro Cilantro on Scallion Pancake Tortilla
More about Wabi Sabi Food Truck
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen image

 

Hideaway Pizza Kitchen

608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Ground Beef, Taco Seasoning, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa, Sour Cream, Crushed Nacho Doritos
More about Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
Queasabirria Tacos (3) image

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Queasabirria Taco (1)$6.50
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef taco. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé).
Queasabirria Tacos (3)$18.00
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Served w/ consommé.
Shrimp Taco$8.00
8” flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, purple cabbage, diced avocado, red diced onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
More about La Nortena
The Taco Vault image

 

The Taco Vault

2005 Amberbrook Lane, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Taco$6.00
2 Standard Tacos No Side$10.00
2 Premium Tacos + Side$14.00
More about The Taco Vault
3 Matadors Tequileria image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birria Tacos (3)$15.00
2 TT Tacos$6.00
Street Tacos (3)$8.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Taco$2.50
Smoked Chicken Taco$5.50
Guacamole | Chicken Cracklins | Salsa Roja | Mole (contains nuts) | Cilantro | Cotija
Beef Barbacoa Taco$6.00
More about Home Team BBQ
Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE image

 

Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE

464 N Nassau St, Charleston

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$11.95
Three old fashioned style griddled corn tortillas, green chile beef or chicken tinga, lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with Morrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice.
More about Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cantina Chicken Taco$4.99
Smoked Chicken, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, pico de gallo and cotija cheese.
Kids Taco$4.00
Warm flour tortilla, choice of chicken or ground beef, cheese, and lettuce
Cali-flower Taco$4.99
Roasted cauliflower, red pepper harissa, shredded lettuce and pepitas.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
Item pic

 

120 Queology

6 North Market St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Pork Tacos w/ Side$12.99
BBQ Chicken Tacos w/ Side$12.99
BBQ Pork Tacos$8.99
More about 120 Queology
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buff Shrimp Tacos$10.99
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

