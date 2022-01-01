Teriyaki bowls in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
7620 Rivers Ave #340, North Charleston
|MED Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$7.50
|MED Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl
|$9.95
|LG Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl
|$11.50
Kanji West Ashley
1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston
|Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
|Steak Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice.Green Pepper&Onion
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Panko Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Cabbage, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Teriyaki Sauce, Sweet Chili Peanut Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds