Teriyaki bowls in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Item pic

 

Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave

7620 Rivers Ave #340, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
MED Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$7.50
MED Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl$9.95
LG Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl$11.50
More about Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
Item pic

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice.Green Pepper&Onion
More about Kanji West Ashley
Item pic

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panko Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Cabbage, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Teriyaki Sauce, Sweet Chili Peanut Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds
More about Poke Burri

