Teriyaki steaks in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks

Item pic

 

Kanji James Island

807 Folly Rd, James Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
More about Kanji James Island
Item pic

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Steak Bento$15.99
Served with shumai, California roll, salad and fried rice
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye Steak, Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken*$31.50
Ribeye Steak & Teriyaki Chicken*$27.50
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston
Steak Teriyaki Bowl image

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
More about Kanji West Ashley

