Teriyaki steaks in Charleston

Kanji James Island
807 Folly Rd, James Island
|Steak Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Teriyaki Steak Bento
|$15.99
Served with shumai, California roll, salad and fried rice
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Ribeye Steak, Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken*
|$31.50
|Ribeye Steak & Teriyaki Chicken*
|$27.50