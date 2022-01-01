Tomato soup in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve tomato soup
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$17.00
Grilled cheese with burrata, Prosciutto and roasted tomatoes on focaccia bread. With Tomato soup.
Vespa Pizza
224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston
|Sm. Tomato Basil Soup
|$6.00
|Lg. Tomato Basil Soup
|$8.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
tomato bisque, sourdough grilled cheese, sourdough croutons