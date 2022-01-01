Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve tomato soup

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$17.00
Grilled cheese with burrata, Prosciutto and roasted tomatoes on focaccia bread. With Tomato soup.
More about Berkeley's
Vespa Pizza image

 

Vespa Pizza

224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm. Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
Lg. Tomato Basil Soup$8.00
More about Vespa Pizza
Millers All Day image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Millers All Day

120 King St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese$15.00
tomato bisque, sourdough grilled cheese, sourdough croutons
More about Millers All Day
Main pic

 

Millers All Day - James Island, - Maybank Highway

1956a Maybank Highway, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese$15.00
tomato bisque, sourdough grilled cheese, sourdough croutons
Bowl Tomato Soup$7.00
tomato bisque, sourdough croutons
More about Millers All Day - James Island, - Maybank Highway

