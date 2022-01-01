Tonkatsu in Charleston
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Tonkatsu
|$19.00
delicately-fried panko-coated pork cutlet lightly fried with japanese worcestershire sauce. w/ cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
|Tonkatsu
|$12.00
cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli medley with ginger salad, springroll, white rice, and orange
Sushi 101 King - 306 King Street
306 King Street, Charleston
|Tonkatsu Ramen
|$12.99
Pork broth ramen with Boiled Egg Nori Scallion and greens
Poke Burri - Avondale
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Tonkatsu "Black" Ramen
|$16.00
Creamy Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg
|Tonkatsu "Classic" Ramen
|$15.00
Creamy Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg