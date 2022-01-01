Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tonkatsu in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve tonkatsu

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tonkatsu$19.00
delicately-fried panko-coated pork cutlet lightly fried with japanese worcestershire sauce. w/ cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
Tonkatsu$12.00
cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli medley with ginger salad, springroll, white rice, and orange
More about SHIKI
Consumer pic

 

Sushi 101 King - 306 King Street

306 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tonkatsu Ramen$12.99
Pork broth ramen with Boiled Egg Nori Scallion and greens
More about Sushi 101 King - 306 King Street
Poke Burri image

 

Poke Burri - Avondale

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tonkatsu "Black" Ramen$16.00
Creamy Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg
Tonkatsu "Classic" Ramen$15.00
Creamy Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg
More about Poke Burri - Avondale

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Chocolate Croissants

Pad Thai

Shumai

Philly Cheesesteaks

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tostadas

Avocado Rolls

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston