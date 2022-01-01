Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve tortas

El PinchoTaco image

 

El PinchoTaco

616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNITAS TORTA$13.00
More about El PinchoTaco
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Birria$18.00
Distinctly red-colored braised beef torta, stuffed with cheese, cilantro, and onions.
Torta Loca$16.00
Delicious pork chunks in pieces, slices of ham, and al pastor. Topped with sliced onions, avocados, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and cheese
More about La Nortena
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bangin Shrimp Torta$15.99
Lightly fried shrimp, spicy Bangin’ Sauce, cabbage, Mex 1 “Sweet Heat” sauce, toasted Bun. Comes with a side
Fresh Catch Torta$15.99
Lightly fried or grilled seasonal fish with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and lemon caper aioli.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

