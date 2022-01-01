Tortas in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve tortas
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Torta Birria
|$18.00
Distinctly red-colored braised beef torta, stuffed with cheese, cilantro, and onions.
|Torta Loca
|$16.00
Delicious pork chunks in pieces, slices of ham, and al pastor. Topped with sliced onions, avocados, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and cheese
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Bangin Shrimp Torta
|$15.99
Lightly fried shrimp, spicy Bangin’ Sauce, cabbage, Mex 1 “Sweet Heat” sauce, toasted Bun. Comes with a side
|Fresh Catch Torta
|$15.99
Lightly fried or grilled seasonal fish with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and lemon caper aioli.