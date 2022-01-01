Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve tuna rolls

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Roll$7.00
tuna, scallions, wasabi
More about SHIKI
Item pic

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$5.95
spicy tuna and crunchy
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Avocado Roll$5.95
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll*$8.50
Tuna and cucumber with hot sauce.
Tuna Roll*$8.00
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Roll$6.50
Tuna Avocado Roll$6.95
More about Kanji West Ashley

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Chicken Tenders

Cheesy Bread

Teriyaki Chicken

Shrimp Tempura

Taco Salad

Tacos

Egg Rolls

Prime Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston