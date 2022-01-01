Tuna rolls in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve tuna rolls
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$5.95
spicy tuna and crunchy
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$5.95
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Spicy Tuna Roll*
|$8.50
Tuna and cucumber with hot sauce.
|Tuna Roll*
|$8.00