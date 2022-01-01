Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Berkeley's image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$13.00
swiss, iceberg, tomato, bacon, duke's mayo, squishy bun
More about Berkeley's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$16.00
manchego cheese, fried green tomato, Heritage Farms bacon, spinach, green tomato chutney, Brown's Court bun with fresh-cut fries
More about 60 Bull Cafe
Lewis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St., Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Turkey Sandwich$12.00
just under a half pound of our juicy turkey breast served on a Normandy Farms bun
More about Lewis Barbecue
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton image

 

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$9.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, green pepper, red onion, provolone.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
D'Allesandro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

D'Allesandro's Pizza

229 St. Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$11.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, green pepper, red onion, provolone.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza
Item pic

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

1011 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY SANDWICH$8.99
Sliced thin and piled high. Served with white sauce on a toasted bun.
KID TURKEY SANDWICH$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
The Griffon image

FRENCH FRIES

The Griffon

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Sandwich$10.50
Turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about The Griffon
Melvin's BBQ image

BBQ

Melvin's BBQ

538 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.00
Served on Texas Toast with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, and 2 Slices of Bacon
More about Melvin's BBQ

