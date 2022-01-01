Turkey clubs in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Berkeley's
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.00
swiss, iceberg, tomato, bacon, duke's mayo, squishy bun
More about 60 Bull Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Turkey Club
|$16.00
manchego cheese, fried green tomato, Heritage Farms bacon, spinach, green tomato chutney, Brown's Court bun with fresh-cut fries
More about Lewis Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
|Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
just under a half pound of our juicy turkey breast served on a Normandy Farms bun
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville
|Turkey Club
|$9.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, green pepper, red onion, provolone.
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
D'Allesandro's Pizza
229 St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Turkey Club
|$11.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, green pepper, red onion, provolone.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
1011 King Street, Charleston
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$8.99
Sliced thin and piled high. Served with white sauce on a toasted bun.
|KID TURKEY SANDWICH
|$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
More about The Griffon
FRENCH FRIES
The Griffon
18 Vendue Range, Charleston
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$10.50
Turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo