Volcano rolls in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve volcano rolls
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall
Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Volcano Roll
|$14.95
Spicy, raw. Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado, deep fried, with krab on top.
More about Sushi 101 King - 306 King Street
Sushi 101 King - 306 King Street
306 King Street, Charleston
|Volcano Roll
|$18.99
Crab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber. Deep fried. Topped with baked crab mix, masago, green onions, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.