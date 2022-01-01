Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Volcano rolls in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve volcano rolls

Item pic

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano Roll$14.95
Spicy, raw. Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado, deep fried, with krab on top.
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall
Consumer pic

 

Sushi 101 King - 306 King Street

306 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano Roll$18.99
Crab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber. Deep fried. Topped with baked crab mix, masago, green onions, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
More about Sushi 101 King - 306 King Street
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King image

 

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King

585 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Volcano Roll$14.00
California roll topped with crab, scallions, mussel, onion, masago, spicy mayo and sriracha
More about Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Avocado Salad

Chicken Tenders

Vietnamese Coffee

Hummus

Crab Rolls

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Gyoza

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston