French Quarter restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD
Husk
76 Queen Street, Charleston
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, NC Apples, Honey Glazed Apples & Butternut, Spiced Pepitas, Creamed Chevre, Sorghum Vinaigrette
|HUSK Fried Chicken
|$26.00
Heirloom Pea Salad, Sweet N Spicy Pepper Jelly, Pickled Peppers
|Cornbread
|$9.00
Hearth Baked Skillet Cornbread, Broadbent Bacon Crumble and Pork Fat Infused Honey Butter
Mac’s Place
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
|12 Chicken Wings
|$18.99
12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.99
Fried Gouda Macaroni & Cheese Bites
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Toast
155 Meeting St, Charleston
|Crispy Chicken and Waffles
|$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
|The Classic Breakfast
|$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
|Lowcountry Beignets
|$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Signature Chicken Biscuit
|$11.00
Fried chicken , pimento cheese, pepper jam
|Millers Plate
|$13.00
bacon, two eggs, choose of unicorn grits or homefries, biscuit
|B.E.C.
|$10.00
bacon, herb mayo, white cheddar, scarmbled eggs, potato roll
109 Eli's Table
129 Meeting Street, Charleston
|ABLT
|$14.00
avocado, cherry wood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, mayo on toasted sourdough
|Tuscan Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
roma tomatoes, basil, cheddar cheese, American cheese on toasted sourdough
|Ham & Brie
|$13.00
black forest ham, brie, herb aioli, fried green tomatoes on toasted croissant
FRENCH FRIES
The Griffon
18 Vendue Range, Charleston
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
with fries and honey mustard
|Chef Salad
|$9.99
Chopped Romaine, ham, turkey bacon, tomato, onions, cucumbers, cheese.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
with marinara
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
198 E Bay St, Charleston
|Apple Crumble Cheesecake
|$12.00
New York style cheesecake with spiced apples and an oat crumble topping, caramel drizzle.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten
|Carrot Cake
|$15.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
|Cannoli Cake
|$15.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting.
Contains dairy and gluten.
120 Queology
6 North Market St, Charleston
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
Marinara sauce
|Pork Slider (1)
|$4.99
Served with pickles and your choice of sauce
|Pulled Pork Sand w/ Side
|$12.99
Served with pickles and your choice of sauce