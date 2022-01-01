French Quarter bars & lounges you'll love
Mac's Place
Mac’s Place
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
Popular items
12 Chicken Wings
|$18.99
12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip
Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.99
Fried Gouda Macaroni & Cheese Bites
Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce
Toast
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Toast
155 Meeting St, Charleston
Popular items
Crispy Chicken and Waffles
|$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
The Classic Breakfast
|$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Lowcountry Beignets
|$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
The Griffon
FRENCH FRIES
The Griffon
18 Vendue Range, Charleston
Popular items
Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
with fries and honey mustard
Chef Salad
|$9.99
Chopped Romaine, ham, turkey bacon, tomato, onions, cucumbers, cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
with marinara
Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
198 E Bay St, Charleston
Popular items
Apple Crumble Cheesecake
|$12.00
New York style cheesecake with spiced apples and an oat crumble topping, caramel drizzle.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten
Carrot Cake
|$15.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
Cannoli Cake
|$15.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting.
Contains dairy and gluten.