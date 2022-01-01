French Quarter Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in French Quarter
SEAFOOD
Husk
76 Queen Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, NC Apples, Honey Glazed Apples & Butternut, Spiced Pepitas, Creamed Chevre, Sorghum Vinaigrette
|HUSK Fried Chicken
|$26.00
Heirloom Pea Salad, Sweet N Spicy Pepper Jelly, Pickled Peppers
|Cornbread
|$9.00
Hearth Baked Skillet Cornbread, Broadbent Bacon Crumble and Pork Fat Infused Honey Butter
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Signature Chicken Biscuit
|$11.00
Fried chicken , pimento cheese, pepper jam
|Millers Plate
|$13.00
bacon, two eggs, choose of unicorn grits or homefries, biscuit
|B.E.C.
|$10.00
bacon, herb mayo, white cheddar, scarmbled eggs, potato roll
109 Eli's Table
129 Meeting Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|ABLT
|$14.00
avocado, cherry wood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, mayo on toasted sourdough
|Tuscan Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
roma tomatoes, basil, cheddar cheese, American cheese on toasted sourdough
|Ham & Brie
|$13.00
black forest ham, brie, herb aioli, fried green tomatoes on toasted croissant