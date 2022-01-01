Cake in French Quarter
French Quarter restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Toast
155 Meeting St, Charleston
|Crab Cake Sammie
|$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
198 E Bay St, Charleston
|Apple Crumble Cheesecake
|$12.00
New York style cheesecake with spiced apples and an oat crumble topping, caramel drizzle.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten
|Carrot Cake
|$15.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
|Cannoli Cake
|$15.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting.
Contains dairy and gluten.