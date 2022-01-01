Cake in French Quarter

Toast image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Toast

155 Meeting St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (6669 reviews)
Crab Cake Sammie$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar

198 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)
Apple Crumble Cheesecake$12.00
New York style cheesecake with spiced apples and an oat crumble topping, caramel drizzle.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten
Carrot Cake$15.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
Cannoli Cake$15.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting.
Contains dairy and gluten.
