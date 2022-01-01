Cookies in French Quarter
French Quarter restaurants that serve cookies
More about Millers All Day
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Jimmy Red Corn Funfetti Cookie
|$3.50
|Monster Cookie (gluten free) (peanut butter, oats, chocolate chunk and M&M,s)
|$3.50
|Brown Sugar Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
More about Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
198 E Bay St, Charleston
|Funfetti Cookie
|$6.00
Sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
|Salted Toffee Chunk Cookie
|$6.00
Chocolate chip and toffee chunks baked and topped with flake salt.
Contains dairy, eggs, gluten
|Double Stuffed Cookie
|$6.00
Chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces, oreo bits.
Contains gluten, dairy, eggs, peanut butter.