Cookies in French Quarter

Go
French Quarter restaurants
Toast

French Quarter restaurants that serve cookies

Millers All Day image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Millers All Day

120 King St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jimmy Red Corn Funfetti Cookie$3.50
Monster Cookie (gluten free) (peanut butter, oats, chocolate chunk and M&M,s)$3.50
Brown Sugar Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Millers All Day
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar

198 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funfetti Cookie$6.00
Sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
Salted Toffee Chunk Cookie$6.00
Chocolate chip and toffee chunks baked and topped with flake salt.
Contains dairy, eggs, gluten
Double Stuffed Cookie$6.00
Chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces, oreo bits.
Contains gluten, dairy, eggs, peanut butter.
More about Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar

