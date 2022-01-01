Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in French Quarter

French Quarter restaurants
French Quarter restaurants that serve cornbread

Husk image

SEAFOOD

Husk

76 Queen Street, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (17794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cornbread$9.00
Hearth Baked Skillet Cornbread, Broadbent Bacon Crumble and Pork Fat Infused Honey Butter
More about Husk
Item pic

CHICKEN

Rudy Royale

209 East Bay Street, Charleston

Avg 4.4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CORNBREAD$9.00
SERVED WITH HOUSE-MADE HONEY BUTTER
More about Rudy Royale

