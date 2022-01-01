Cornbread in French Quarter

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
SEAFOOD
Husk
76 Queen Street, Charleston
Avg 4.7
(17794 reviews)
Cornbread
$9.00
Hearth Baked Skillet Cornbread, Broadbent Bacon Crumble and Pork Fat Infused Honey Butter
More about Husk
CHICKEN
Rudy Royale
209 East Bay Street, Charleston
Avg 4.4
(654 reviews)
CORNBREAD
$9.00
SERVED WITH HOUSE-MADE HONEY BUTTER
More about Rudy Royale
