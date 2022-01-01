Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
French Quarter
/
Charleston
/
French Quarter
/
Fish And Chips
French Quarter restaurants that serve fish and chips
Mac’s Place
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$11.99
Kids Fish & Chips
$6.95
1 breaded piece of fish, taratr, and a side
More about Mac’s Place
FRENCH FRIES
The Griffon
18 Vendue Range, Charleston
Avg 4.3
(1146 reviews)
Fish and Chips
$15.99
with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce
More about The Griffon
