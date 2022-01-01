Fried chicken sandwiches in French Quarter

Rudy Royale

209 East Bay Street, Charleston

Avg 4.4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
DUKES. DILL SLAW. PICKLES. SIDE.
More about Rudy Royale

