Grits in French Quarter

Go
French Quarter restaurants
Toast

French Quarter restaurants that serve grits

109 Eli's Table image

 

109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
smoked gouda grits, grilled blackened shrimp, tasso ham gravy, green tomato corn salsa
More about 109 Eli's Table

Browse other tasty dishes in French Quarter

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Cobbler

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near French Quarter to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston