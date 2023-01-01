Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
French Quarter
/
Charleston
/
French Quarter
/
Home Fries
French Quarter restaurants that serve home fries
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Toast - 102 - Charleston
155 Meeting St, Charleston
Avg 4.5
(6669 reviews)
Home Fries
$4.00
More about Toast - 102 - Charleston
120 Queology - 6 N Market
6 North Market St, Charleston
No reviews yet
Home Cut Fries Q
$5.00
More about 120 Queology - 6 N Market
Browse other tasty dishes in French Quarter
Shrimp Basket
Cookies
Cinnamon Rolls
Mozzarella Sticks
Brisket
Chicken Tenders
Tomato Soup
Chicken Salad
More near French Quarter to explore
West Ashley
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Cannonborough
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Radcliffborough
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Daniel Island
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Ansonborough
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(631 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(291 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(379 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston