Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in French Quarter

Go
French Quarter restaurants
Toast

French Quarter restaurants that serve home fries

Toast image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Toast - 102 - Charleston

155 Meeting St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (6669 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries$4.00
More about Toast - 102 - Charleston
120 Queology image

 

120 Queology - 6 N Market

6 North Market St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Home Cut Fries Q$5.00
More about 120 Queology - 6 N Market

Browse other tasty dishes in French Quarter

Shrimp Basket

Cookies

Cinnamon Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Brisket

Chicken Tenders

Tomato Soup

Chicken Salad

Map

More near French Quarter to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston