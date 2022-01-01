Radcliffborough bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Radcliffborough
More about Patrick Properties Hospitality Group
Patrick Properties Hospitality Group
442 King Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Artisan Lettuce with Herb Vinaigrette (GF)
|$15.00
(GF) Shaved radish, grape tomato, goat cheese, pistachio
|Herbed Stuffing
|$20.00
Sage, thyme, caramelized onions
|Bourbon Praline Cinnamon Rolls
|$15.00
Cream cheese icing (Half dozen rolls)
More about 201 John King Grill & Bar
201 John King Grill & Bar
428 King Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Royale With Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, White Onion, Ranch Dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, White Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing