Buffalo chicken salad in Radcliffborough
Radcliffborough restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Halo
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Monterey
|$11.99
–oven roasted turkey, Swiss, fresh spinach, avocado, pesto on multi grain bread
|Halo Smash Burger!
|$7.99
Angus Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Government Cheese, House Bistro Sauce
|Halo Club
|$12.49
the classic triple decker: ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pepper mayo on sourdough bread.
More about 201 John King Grill & Bar
201 John King Grill & Bar
428 King Street, Charleston
|Chicken Caesar Wrap Grilled
|$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Classic 1/4lb
|$14.00
Sharp American, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles
|6 Wings
|$12.00
BACON FAT CONFIT FRIED CHICKEN WINGS