Buffalo chicken salad in Radcliffborough

Radcliffborough restaurants
Radcliffborough restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Halo image

 

Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Monterey$11.99
–oven roasted turkey, Swiss, fresh spinach, avocado, pesto on multi grain bread
Halo Smash Burger!$7.99
Angus Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Government Cheese, House Bistro Sauce
Halo Club$12.49
the classic triple decker: ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pepper mayo on sourdough bread.
More about Halo
201 John King Grill & Bar image

 

201 John King Grill & Bar

428 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap Grilled$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Classic 1/4lb$14.00
Sharp American, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles
6 Wings$12.00
BACON FAT CONFIT FRIED CHICKEN WINGS
More about 201 John King Grill & Bar

