Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Radcliffborough
/
Charleston
/
Radcliffborough
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Radcliffborough restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Uncork
476 King Street, Charleston
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$17.00
More about Uncork
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
No reviews yet
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$11.99
Fried Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Pickle, on toasted Brioche
More about Halo
Browse other tasty dishes in Radcliffborough
Chicken Wraps
Fried Chicken Salad
Home Fries
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
More near Radcliffborough to explore
West Ashley
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
French Quarter
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Cannonborough
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Daniel Island
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Ansonborough
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston