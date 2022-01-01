Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Radcliffborough

Radcliffborough restaurants
Toast

Radcliffborough restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Halo image

 

Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Halo Smash Burger!$7.99
Angus Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Government Cheese, House Bistro Sauce
Monterey$11.99
–oven roasted turkey, Swiss, fresh spinach, avocado, pesto on multi grain bread
Halo Green Tomato BLT$11.49
fried green tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, romaine, goat cheese and mayo on multi grain
More about Halo
201 John King Grill & Bar image

 

John King Grill & Bar

428 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
John Street Caesar Salad Chicken Fried$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Applewood Bacon Caesar Dressing with Garlic Texas Toast
Buffalo Chicken Salad Fried$14.00
tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine, Cucumbers, Onion, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles
More about John King Grill & Bar

