Fried chicken salad in Radcliffborough

Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Halo Smash Burger!
|$7.99
Angus Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Government Cheese, House Bistro Sauce
|Monterey
|$11.99
–oven roasted turkey, Swiss, fresh spinach, avocado, pesto on multi grain bread
|Halo Green Tomato BLT
|$11.49
fried green tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, romaine, goat cheese and mayo on multi grain
John King Grill & Bar
428 King Street, Charleston
|John Street Caesar Salad Chicken Fried
|$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Applewood Bacon Caesar Dressing with Garlic Texas Toast
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Fried
|$14.00
tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine, Cucumbers, Onion, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles