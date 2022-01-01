West Ashley restaurants you'll love
More about Toast
Toast
2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sammie
|$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
|Fried Green Tomato BLT
|$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
|Lowcountry Beignets
|$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Popular items
|Pick 1
|$14.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
|Pick 2
|$18.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
|Mac and Cheese Balls
|$9.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
More about Rosebay
Rosebay
1033 Wappoo Road Suite B, Charleston
|Popular items
|Family Supper - Italian Feast
|$59.00
Served with
- House Baked Ciabatta + "Fully Garnished" Olive Oil Dip
- "Italian Sub" Salad - Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Shaved Italian Meats. Provolone, Ciabatta Croutons, and Herb+Garlic Vinaigrette
- Crispy Chicken Parmesan - Topped with 8-hour Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Angel Hair Pasta with 8-hour Red Sauce
- Baked Pasta with Artichokes, Spinach, and Cured Tomatoes in a Pesto Garlic Cream
- Classic Cannolis - Sweet Ricotta Filling + Chocolate Chips
**DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE - WE WILL CONTACT YOU 24 HRS BEFORE YOUR DELIVERY TO CONFIRM**
|Whipped Feta Dip (V)
|$10.00
Served with Spiced Honey, Pita Chips, and Vegetable Crudite
|Black Garlic Meatloaf
|$13.00
Golden Mashed Potatoes, Beef Gravy, and Roasted Vegetables
More about Kickin' Chicken
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Popular items
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
GRILL
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Heated tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, and sautéed onions. Served with tex-mex rice, black beans, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
|3 Tacos
|$15.00
|2 Tacos
|$11.00
More about Ms. Rose's
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Popular items
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.00
Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato
|Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.00
Pimento Cheese, Chow Chow
|Kid Burger
|$8.00
Choose one Side
More about Boxcar Betty's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Boxcar Betty's
1922 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Boxcar
|$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
|Chicken Not So Waffle
|$8.09
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.99
Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.
|Bangin Quesadilla
|$16.00
Melted jack cheese, lightly fried shrimp, queso fresca, Bangin' Sauce and Sweet Heat
|Guacamole
|$10.50
Fresh Guacamole made in house everyday.
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Popular items
|Hibachi Chicken
|$14.95
Grill chicken with special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
|Gyoza
|$5.95
|Miso Soup
|$1.95
More about West Ashley Crab Shack
West Ashley Crab Shack
1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Popular items
|HUSHPUPPY BASKET
|$5.99
14 hushpuppies served with honey butter
|CRAB BALLS
|$12.99
Five fried crab balls served with homemade remoulade sauce.
|JUMBO SHRIMP BASKET
|$13.99
8 Jumbo shrimp served with one side
More about Eggs Up Grill
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
3875 West Ashley Cir, Charleston
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
More about China Dragon
SEAFOOD
China Dragon
65 Sycamore Ave Unit D, Charleston
|Popular items
|C3. General To's Chicken
|Vegetable Lo Mein
|$8.25
|Wonton Soup
|$6.50