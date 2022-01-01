West Ashley restaurants you'll love

West Ashley restaurants
Toast

West Ashley's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Must-try West Ashley restaurants

Toast image

 

Toast

2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sammie$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
Fried Green Tomato BLT$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
Lowcountry Beignets$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
More about Toast
Southern Roots Smokehouse image

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pick 1$14.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Pick 2$18.00
Our signature hickory smoked meats with choice of two sides
Mac and Cheese Balls$9.00
baked mac and cheese, hand breaded and deep fried
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Rosebay image

 

Rosebay

1033 Wappoo Road Suite B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Supper - Italian Feast$59.00
Served with
- House Baked Ciabatta + "Fully Garnished" Olive Oil Dip
- "Italian Sub" Salad - Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Shaved Italian Meats. Provolone, Ciabatta Croutons, and Herb+Garlic Vinaigrette
- Crispy Chicken Parmesan - Topped with 8-hour Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Angel Hair Pasta with 8-hour Red Sauce
- Baked Pasta with Artichokes, Spinach, and Cured Tomatoes in a Pesto Garlic Cream
- Classic Cannolis - Sweet Ricotta Filling + Chocolate Chips
**DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE - WE WILL CONTACT YOU 24 HRS BEFORE YOUR DELIVERY TO CONFIRM**
Whipped Feta Dip (V)$10.00
Served with Spiced Honey, Pita Chips, and Vegetable Crudite
Black Garlic Meatloaf$13.00
Golden Mashed Potatoes, Beef Gravy, and Roasted Vegetables
More about Rosebay
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken
3 Matadors Tequileria image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Heated tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, and sautéed onions. Served with tex-mex rice, black beans, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
3 Tacos$15.00
2 Tacos$11.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
Ms. Rose's image

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato
Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Pimento Cheese, Chow Chow
Kid Burger$8.00
Choose one Side
More about Ms. Rose's
Boxcar Betty's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Boxcar Betty's

1922 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Boxcar$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Chicken Not So Waffle$8.09
The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.
More about Boxcar Betty's
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.99
Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.
Bangin Quesadilla$16.00
Melted jack cheese, lightly fried shrimp, queso fresca, Bangin' Sauce and Sweet Heat
Guacamole$10.50
Fresh Guacamole made in house everyday.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hibachi Chicken$14.95
Grill chicken with special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice
Gyoza$5.95
Miso Soup$1.95
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
West Ashley Crab Shack image

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HUSHPUPPY BASKET$5.99
14 hushpuppies served with honey butter
CRAB BALLS$12.99
Five fried crab balls served with homemade remoulade sauce.
JUMBO SHRIMP BASKET$13.99
8 Jumbo shrimp served with one side
More about West Ashley Crab Shack
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

3875 West Ashley Cir, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
China Dragon image

SEAFOOD

China Dragon

65 Sycamore Ave Unit D, Charleston

Avg 2.8 (53 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
C3. General To's Chicken
Vegetable Lo Mein$8.25
Wonton Soup$6.50
More about China Dragon
Kanji West Ashley image

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Mongolian Beef Bowl$9.75
Sliced Beef,Stir Fried With Onins&agreed Onion In Chili Garlic Sauce
Hib Steak$15.95
Serve with Fried Rice
More about Kanji West Ashley

