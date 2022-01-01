West Ashley American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in West Ashley
More about Toast
Toast
2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sammie
|$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
|Fried Green Tomato BLT
|$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
|Lowcountry Beignets
|$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
More about Kickin' Chicken
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Popular items
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Ms. Rose's
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Popular items
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.00
Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato
|Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.00
Pimento Cheese, Chow Chow
|Kid Burger
|$8.00
Choose one Side