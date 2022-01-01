West Ashley American restaurants you'll love

Go
West Ashley restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in West Ashley

Toast image

 

Toast

2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sammie$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
Fried Green Tomato BLT$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
Lowcountry Beignets$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
More about Toast
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Ms. Rose's image

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato
Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Pimento Cheese, Chow Chow
Kid Burger$8.00
Choose one Side
More about Ms. Rose's
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

3875 West Ashley Cir, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Ashley

Chicken Tenders

Wontons

Waffles

Tacos

Fried Pickles

Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

French Toast

Map

More near West Ashley to explore

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston