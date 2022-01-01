West Ashley bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
6 Chicken Tenders
$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
Shrimp Po Boy
$14.00
Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato
Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes
$8.00
Pimento Cheese, Chow Chow
Kid Burger
$8.00
Choose one Side
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
Baja Fish Taco
$5.99
Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.
Bangin Quesadilla
$16.00
Melted jack cheese, lightly fried shrimp, queso fresca, Bangin' Sauce and Sweet Heat
Guacamole
$10.50
Fresh Guacamole made in house everyday.