Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in West Ashley

Go
West Ashley restaurants
Toast

West Ashley restaurants that serve edamame

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$4.95
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Item pic

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.95
More about Kanji West Ashley

Browse other tasty dishes in West Ashley

Cookies

Nigiri

Mozzarella Sticks

Waffles

Pies

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Potstickers

Map

More near West Ashley to explore

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston