Edamame in
West Ashley
/
Charleston
/
West Ashley
/
Edamame
West Ashley restaurants that serve edamame
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
Avg 4.6
(87 reviews)
Edamame
$4.95
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Kanji West Ashley
1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.95
More about Kanji West Ashley
