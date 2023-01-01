Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kani salad in
West Ashley
/
Charleston
/
West Ashley
/
Kani Salad
West Ashley restaurants that serve kani salad
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
Avg 4.6
(87 reviews)
Kani Salad
$5.99
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Kanji West Ashley
1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston
No reviews yet
Kani Salad
$6.75
More about Kanji West Ashley
