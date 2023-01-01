Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kani salad in West Ashley

Go
West Ashley restaurants
Toast

West Ashley restaurants that serve kani salad

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kani Salad$5.99
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Item pic

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kani Salad$6.75
More about Kanji West Ashley

Browse other tasty dishes in West Ashley

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Coleslaw

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Fried Chicken Salad

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Quesadillas

Map

More near West Ashley to explore

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (368 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2288 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (662 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1084 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston