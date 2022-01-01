Quesadillas in West Ashley
West Ashley restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|$13.00
Heated tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, and sautéed onions. Served with tex-mex rice, black beans, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Bangin Quesadilla
|$16.00
Melted jack cheese, lightly fried shrimp, queso fresca, Bangin' Sauce and Sweet Heat
|Cantina Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Melted jack cheese, ancho chile spread, corn & black bean salsa and chipotle crema.