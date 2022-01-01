Tacos in West Ashley

West Ashley restaurants that serve tacos

2 Tacos image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Tacos$11.00
3 Tacos$15.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
Bangin Shrimp Taco image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bangin Shrimp Taco$5.99
Lightly fried shrimp, spicy Bangin' Sauce, shredded cabbage and cilantro drizzled with our Mex 1 "Sweet Heat" sauce.
Crispy Beef Taco$4.99
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, pico de gallo and cotija cheese
Baja Fish Taco$5.99
Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

