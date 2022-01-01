Tacos in West Ashley
West Ashley restaurants that serve tacos
GRILL
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|2 Tacos
|$11.00
|3 Tacos
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Bangin Shrimp Taco
|$5.99
Lightly fried shrimp, spicy Bangin' Sauce, shredded cabbage and cilantro drizzled with our Mex 1 "Sweet Heat" sauce.
|Crispy Beef Taco
|$4.99
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, pico de gallo and cotija cheese
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.99
Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.