Charleston restaurants you'll love

Must-try Charleston restaurants

Prime Station2 image

 

Prime Station2

5147 Washington St W, Cross Lanes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly$9.99
Upcharge Blue Cheese
Ultimate Prime Platter$16.99
ROLLIN SMOKE BBQ image

 

ROLLIN SMOKE BBQ

4008 crede drive, Big Chimney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
sampler #1$31.00
texas smoked brisket, ribs, 6 wings, smoked linked sausage, pulled pork, rolls& butter
Wedges
Bag of chips$1.00
Appalachian Tea image

 

Appalachian Tea

613 Ohio Ave, Charleston

Avg 4.9 (67 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$3.50
The most beautiful and basic comfort food: slices of cheddar cheese grilled to gooey perfection on white bread.
Tea cup/loose leaf gift set$15.00
A randomly selected tea cup and saucer with a 15g bag of tea, perfect as a gift for the tea lover in your life.
Darjeeling
Considered the “champagne” of tea. Very bright and smooth compared to other black tea offerings.
Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill image

BBQ

Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill

423 Virginia St W, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1400 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork$15.00
Fries$3.00
Drink$2.00
Coco's image

 

Coco's

233 Hale Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VIETNAMESE NOODLE BOWL$9.00
Chilled rice noodles, carrots, cucumber, bell peppers, sprouts, shredded romaine, cilantro, Thai basil, nuoc chom, peanut sauce.
GREENA COLADA$5.50
pineapple, mango, spinach, coconut milk, fresh lime juice, toasted coconut, coconut milk
(16OZ)
ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH$9.00
Roasted squash, apples, mixed greens, roasted nuts, warm goat cheese, croutons, and apple cider vinaigrette.
Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill image

BBQ

Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill

423 Virginia St W, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Med Mac & Cheese$2.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Bear's Den image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bear's Den

405 Capitol St,Ste 4, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (255 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/2 Bacon Cheese Fries$6.68
1/2 Club Sandwich$7.95
Chicken Wings (6 piece)$6.60
Husson's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Husson's Pizza

4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Stix$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
Hot Wings$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
Cheese Stix$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
Barkadas image

 

Barkadas

100 Cantley Drive, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesesteak$9.00
Burrito
Sweet Chile Wings$10.00
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille

218 Capitol Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$10.00
1/2 Pound Steak Burger$14.00
6 Boneless Wings$9.00
KITA Modern Japanese image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

KITA Modern Japanese

2815 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crunch Roll$6.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, mayo, masago
Wontons$8.00
Snow crab, cream cheese, mango chili sauce
Gyoza$8.00
Pork dumpling, chili soy vinagrette
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

301 36th Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Stix$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
Hot Wings$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
Cheese Stix$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Stix$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
Bread Stix$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
Hot Wings$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
Graziano's Pizza image

 

Graziano's Pizza

12 River Walk Mall, S Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Marinara sauce$0.50
Cannoli$4.25
Pepperoni Roll$8.99
Sohos Italian Restaurant image

 

Sohos Italian Restaurant

800 Smith St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$6.00
Small Ceasar Salad$4.00
Italian Wrap$11.50
Happy Days Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Happy Days Cafe

600 D St, South Charleston

Avg 4.5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Proud Mary$5.75
FOOD
Chicken Strips And Fries$6.96
Big Bopper$6.95
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

1010 Bridge Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Stix$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
Cheese Stix$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
Hot Wings$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill - Food Truck 1 image

BBQ

Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill - Food Truck 1

423 Virginia St W, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1400 reviews)
Takeout
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant image

 

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant

1120 Fledderjohn Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (4164 reviews)
Takeout
Coco's Kitchen & Cafe image

 

Coco's Kitchen & Cafe

233 Hale St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FALAFEL WRAP$11.00
falafel, cucumber, feta, tomatoes, and fresh greens with lemon-tahini sauce stuffed into a whole wheat wrap and toasted
ALOHA$10.00
sushi rice served w/ avocado, cucumber, roasted carrots, mukimame, green onions, toasted sesame seed, sweet soy sauce and sriracha mayo
TURKEY, BRIE & FIG MELT$12.00
house-roasted turkey w/ a brie-fig spread, and baby spinach grilled on house-made focaccia
Banner pic

 

BowlesBoyz Bbq Up The Creek

201 CAMPBELLS CREEK DRIVE, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Main pic

 

The Pitch of KC

5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Pitch Sports Bar & Grill Kanawha City DNU DNU

5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
