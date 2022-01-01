Charleston restaurants you'll love
Charleston's top cuisines
Must-try Charleston restaurants
Prime Station2
5147 Washington St W, Cross Lanes
|Popular items
|Philly
|$9.99
|Upcharge Blue Cheese
|Ultimate Prime Platter
|$16.99
ROLLIN SMOKE BBQ
4008 crede drive, Big Chimney
|Popular items
|sampler #1
|$31.00
texas smoked brisket, ribs, 6 wings, smoked linked sausage, pulled pork, rolls& butter
|Wedges
|Bag of chips
|$1.00
Appalachian Tea
613 Ohio Ave, Charleston
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$3.50
The most beautiful and basic comfort food: slices of cheddar cheese grilled to gooey perfection on white bread.
|Tea cup/loose leaf gift set
|$15.00
A randomly selected tea cup and saucer with a 15g bag of tea, perfect as a gift for the tea lover in your life.
|Darjeeling
Considered the “champagne” of tea. Very bright and smooth compared to other black tea offerings.
BBQ
Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill
423 Virginia St W, Charleston
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$15.00
|Fries
|$3.00
|Drink
|$2.00
Coco's
233 Hale Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|VIETNAMESE NOODLE BOWL
|$9.00
Chilled rice noodles, carrots, cucumber, bell peppers, sprouts, shredded romaine, cilantro, Thai basil, nuoc chom, peanut sauce.
|GREENA COLADA
|$5.50
pineapple, mango, spinach, coconut milk, fresh lime juice, toasted coconut, coconut milk
(16OZ)
|ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH
|$9.00
Roasted squash, apples, mixed greens, roasted nuts, warm goat cheese, croutons, and apple cider vinaigrette.
BBQ
Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill
423 Virginia St W, Charleston
|Popular items
|Med Mac & Cheese
|$2.50
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.99
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bear's Den
405 Capitol St,Ste 4, Charleston
|Popular items
|1/2 Bacon Cheese Fries
|$6.68
|1/2 Club Sandwich
|$7.95
|Chicken Wings (6 piece)
|$6.60
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Husson's Pizza
4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston
|Popular items
|Bread Stix
|$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
|Hot Wings
|$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
|Cheese Stix
|$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
Barkadas
100 Cantley Drive, Charleston
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
|$9.00
|Burrito
|Sweet Chile Wings
|$10.00
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
218 Capitol Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$10.00
|1/2 Pound Steak Burger
|$14.00
|6 Boneless Wings
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
KITA Modern Japanese
2815 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston
|Popular items
|Crunch Roll
|$6.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, mayo, masago
|Wontons
|$8.00
Snow crab, cream cheese, mango chili sauce
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pork dumpling, chili soy vinagrette
Husson's Pizza
301 36th Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Bread Stix
|$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
|Hot Wings
|$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
|Cheese Stix
|$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
Husson's Pizza
6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston
|Popular items
|Cheese Stix
|$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
|Bread Stix
|$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
|Hot Wings
|$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
Graziano's Pizza
12 River Walk Mall, S Charleston
|Popular items
|Marinara sauce
|$0.50
|Cannoli
|$4.25
|Pepperoni Roll
|$8.99
Sohos Italian Restaurant
800 Smith St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
|Small Ceasar Salad
|$4.00
|Italian Wrap
|$11.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Happy Days Cafe
600 D St, South Charleston
|Popular items
|Proud Mary
|$5.75
FOOD
|Chicken Strips And Fries
|$6.96
|Big Bopper
|$6.95
Husson's Pizza
1010 Bridge Road, Charleston
|Popular items
|Bread Stix
|$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
|Cheese Stix
|$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
|Hot Wings
|$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
BBQ
Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill - Food Truck 1
423 Virginia St W, Charleston
Coco's Kitchen & Cafe
233 Hale St, Charleston
|Popular items
|FALAFEL WRAP
|$11.00
falafel, cucumber, feta, tomatoes, and fresh greens with lemon-tahini sauce stuffed into a whole wheat wrap and toasted
|ALOHA
|$10.00
sushi rice served w/ avocado, cucumber, roasted carrots, mukimame, green onions, toasted sesame seed, sweet soy sauce and sriracha mayo
|TURKEY, BRIE & FIG MELT
|$12.00
house-roasted turkey w/ a brie-fig spread, and baby spinach grilled on house-made focaccia
BowlesBoyz Bbq Up The Creek
201 CAMPBELLS CREEK DRIVE, CHARLESTON
The Pitch of KC
5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston
The Pitch Sports Bar & Grill Kanawha City DNU DNU
5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston