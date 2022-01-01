Charleston sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Charleston

Coco's image

 

Coco's

233 Hale Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALOHA BOWL$9.00
Sushi rice, avocado, carrot, cucumber, Edamame, green onion, sesame seeds, sriracha mayo, and sweet soy sauce.
FALAFEL BOWL$10.00
Falafel, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, beets, lemon-artichoke hummus, lemon-shallot quinoa, feta, and citrus-tahini dressing.
ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH$9.00
Roasted squash, apples, mixed greens, roasted nuts, warm goat cheese, croutons, and apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Coco's
Bear's Den image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bear's Den

405 Capitol St,Ste 4, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (255 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/2 Bacon Cheese Fries$6.68
1/2 Club Sandwich$7.95
Chicken Wings (6 piece)$6.60
More about Bear's Den
Husson's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Husson's Pizza

4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Wings$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
Bread Stix$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
Cheese Stix$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
More about Husson's Pizza
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

301 36th Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Wings$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
Bread Stix$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
Cheese Stix$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
More about Husson's Pizza
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Wings$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
Cheese Stix$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
Bread Stix$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
More about Husson's Pizza
Sohos Italian Restaurant image

 

Sohos Italian Restaurant

800 Smith St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Ice Tea
Grilled Cheese$8.50
Small Chopped Salad$4.00
More about Sohos Italian Restaurant
Happy Days Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Happy Days Cafe

600 D St, South Charleston

Avg 4.5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak And Cheese Salad$8.50
fried pickels$5.95
Chef Salad$8.50
More about Happy Days Cafe
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

1010 Bridge Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Wings$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
Bread Stix$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
Cheese Stix$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
More about Husson's Pizza

French Fries

Brisket

Burritos

Hummus

Cheese Fries

Chicken Wraps

Steak Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

