Charleston salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Charleston
More about Coco's
Coco's
233 Hale Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|ALOHA BOWL
|$9.00
Sushi rice, avocado, carrot, cucumber, Edamame, green onion, sesame seeds, sriracha mayo, and sweet soy sauce.
|FALAFEL BOWL
|$10.00
Falafel, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, beets, lemon-artichoke hummus, lemon-shallot quinoa, feta, and citrus-tahini dressing.
|ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH
|$9.00
Roasted squash, apples, mixed greens, roasted nuts, warm goat cheese, croutons, and apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Husson's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Husson's Pizza
4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston
|Popular items
|Hot Wings
|$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
|Bread Stix
|$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
|Cheese Stix
|$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
More about Barkadas
Barkadas
100 Cantley Drive, Charleston
|Popular items
|B.Y.O. Burger
|$7.00
|Pork Lumpia
|$9.00
|Chicken Adobo
|$14.00
More about Husson's Pizza
Husson's Pizza
301 36th Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Hot Wings
|$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
|Bread Stix
|$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce
|Cheese Stix
|$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
More about Husson's Pizza
Husson's Pizza
6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston
|Popular items
|Hot Wings
|$10.99
12 Hot Wings ~ Approximately 1 lb.
|Cheese Stix
|$5.99
Includes 4 oz cup marinara sauce
|Bread Stix
|$4.19
Includes 4oz cup marinara sauce