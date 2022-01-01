Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Husson's Pizza

4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Bites$6.99
More about Husson's Pizza
Barkadas image

 

Barkadas

100 Cantley Drive, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Choc Cake$6.00
Fudge Chz Cake$6.00
PB cake$6.00
More about Barkadas
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille

218 Capitol Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
More about Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
Item pic

 

Husson's Pizza

301 36th Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Bites$6.99
More about Husson's Pizza
Item pic

 

Husson's Pizza

6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Bites$6.99
More about Husson's Pizza
Sohos Italian Restaurant image

 

Sohos Italian Restaurant

800 Smith St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Berry Cake$7.95
Cheese Cake$7.25
Carrot Cake$7.95
More about Sohos Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Husson's Pizza

1010 Bridge Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Bites$6.99
More about Husson's Pizza

