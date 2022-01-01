Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken parmesan in
Charleston
/
Charleston
/
Chicken Parmesan
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Graziano's Pizza
12 River Walk Mall, S Charleston
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan Sub
$10.50
More about Graziano's Pizza
Sohos Italian Restaurant
800 Smith St, Charleston
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan
$18.00
More about Sohos Italian Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston
Cheesecake
Spaghetti
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Cheese Fries
Garlic Bread
Ranch Salad
Cannolis
More near Charleston to explore
Athens
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Barboursville
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1583 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston