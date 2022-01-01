Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken pasta in
Charleston
/
Charleston
/
Chicken Pasta
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken pasta
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
218 Capitol Street, Charleston
Avg 4.2
(1368 reviews)
Greek Chicken Pasta
$18.00
More about Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
Sohos Italian Restaurant
800 Smith St, Charleston
No reviews yet
Cajun Chicken Pasta
$24.00
More about Sohos Italian Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston
Chicken Parmesan
Turkey Wraps
Burritos
Barbecue Chicken
Cheese Fries
Garden Salad
Pretzels
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Charleston to explore
Athens
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Barboursville
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(860 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(634 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(546 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1608 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston