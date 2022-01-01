Chicken pizza in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Husson's Pizza
4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston
|6" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$4.96
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
|LC Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
|18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$23.50
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
Husson's Pizza
301 36th Street, Charleston
|6" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$4.96
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
|6" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$4.96
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
|18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$23.50
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
Husson's Pizza
6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston
|LC Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
|18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$23.50
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
|GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$12.99
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing
Husson's Pizza
1010 Bridge Road, Charleston
|6" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$4.96
Includes grilled chicken, mild banana peppers, onions with barbeque sauce
|GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.99
Includes grilled chicken with buffalo sauce
|18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$23.50
Includes grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomato with ranch dressing