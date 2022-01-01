Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Husson's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Husson's Pizza

4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
4 Mild Chicken Fingers$8.99
More about Husson's Pizza
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

301 36th Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Mild Chicken Fingers$8.99
More about Husson's Pizza
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Mild Chicken Fingers$8.99
More about Husson's Pizza
Main pic

 

The Pitch of KC

5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Sandwich$11.00
Fried boneless chicken thigh with an apple cider dijonnaise, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickle on a buttered griddled bun.
Boneless Chicken Tenders$12.00
Light lightly rolled in homemade seasoning. Our tenders are house sliced from fresh chicken tenderloin. Deep fried and topped with your favorite house sauces.
More about The Pitch of KC
Husson's Pizza image

 

Husson's Pizza

1010 Bridge Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Mild Chicken Fingers$8.99
More about Husson's Pizza

