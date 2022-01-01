Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant image

 

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant

1120 Fledderjohn Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (4164 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chips and Salsa$6.50
More about Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

The Bucket

4030 Washington St West, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$6.00
More about The Bucket

