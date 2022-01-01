Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Charleston
/
Charleston
/
Chips And Salsa
Charleston restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
1120 Fledderjohn Rd, Charleston
Avg 4.6
(4164 reviews)
Large Chips and Salsa
$6.50
More about Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
The Bucket
4030 Washington St West, Charleston
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$6.00
More about The Bucket
