Grilled cheese sandwiches in
Charleston
/
Charleston
/
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Charleston restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
Appalachian Tea
613 Ohio Ave, Charleston
Avg 4.9
(67 reviews)
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$3.50
The most beautiful and basic comfort food: slices of cheddar cheese grilled to gooey perfection on white bread.
More about Appalachian Tea
The Bucket
4030 Washington St West, Charleston
No reviews yet
Grilled CHEESE Sandwich
$7.00
More about The Bucket
