Noodle bowls in
Charleston
/
Charleston
/
Noodle Bowls
Charleston restaurants that serve noodle bowls
Coco's
233 Hale Street, Charleston
No reviews yet
VIETNAMESE NOODLE BOWL
$9.00
Chilled rice noodles, carrots, cucumber, bell peppers, sprouts, shredded romaine, cilantro, Thai basil, nuoc chom, peanut sauce.
More about Coco's
Barkadas
100 Cantley Drive, Charleston
No reviews yet
Kids Karaage Noodle Bowl
$7.00
More about Barkadas
