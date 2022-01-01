Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Coco's image

 

Coco's

233 Hale Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
VIETNAMESE NOODLE BOWL$9.00
Chilled rice noodles, carrots, cucumber, bell peppers, sprouts, shredded romaine, cilantro, Thai basil, nuoc chom, peanut sauce.
More about Coco's
Barkadas image

 

Barkadas

100 Cantley Drive, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Karaage Noodle Bowl$7.00
More about Barkadas

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Grits

Cannolis

Burritos

Spaghetti

Blt Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Barbecue Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Charleston to explore

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston