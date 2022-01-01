Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve pies

Main pic

 

The Pitch of KC

5711 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ellie's Pie$18.00
Perfect combination of cauliflower crust, house red sauce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes & torn basil
More about The Pitch of KC
Sohos Italian Restaurant image

 

Sohos Italian Restaurant

800 Smith St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$7.95
More about Sohos Italian Restaurant

