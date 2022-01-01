Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice bowls in
Charleston
/
Charleston
/
Rice Bowls
Charleston restaurants that serve rice bowls
Barkadas
100 Cantley Drive, Charleston
No reviews yet
Kids Karaage Rice Bowl
$7.00
Spam and Rice Bowl
$7.00
More about Barkadas
It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge
4845 MaCcorkle Avenue Southwest, South Charleston
No reviews yet
Garden of Eve Rice Bowl - Steak
$15.99
More about It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge
Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston
Turkey Wraps
Tossed Salad
Spaghetti
Meatball Subs
Steak Subs
Steak Salad
Chef Salad
Lasagna
More near Charleston to explore
Athens
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Barboursville
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(541 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1590 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston