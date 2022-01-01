Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve salmon

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille

218 Capitol Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$27.00
More about Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
Sohos Italian Restaurant image

 

Sohos Italian Restaurant

800 Smith St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Plate$15.00
Salmon & Shrimp$29.00
More about Sohos Italian Restaurant

