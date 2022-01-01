Turkey wraps in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve turkey wraps
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Husson's Pizza
4010 MacCorkle Ave, South Charleston
|Turkey Wrap
|$6.99
Includes turkey, cheese, salad dressing, lettuce and tomato
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
218 Capitol Street, Charleston
|Turkey Wrap
|$12.00
Husson's Pizza
301 36th Street, Charleston
|Turkey Wrap
|$6.99
Husson's Pizza
6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston
|Turkey Wrap
|$6.99
